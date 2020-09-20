Estás leyendo: Yolanda Díaz, partidaria de extender la baja por covid-19 a padres con hijos en cuarentena

Público
Público

Baja laboral por coronavirus Yolanda Díaz, partidaria de extender la baja por covid-19 a padres con hijos en cuarentena

La ministra ha recordado que compete al Ministerio de Seguridad Social de José Luís Escrivá, pero ha señalado que de momento ya está "resuelta" la baja para trabajadores que se tengan que confinar.

La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, este sábado en Barcelona. EFE/Quique García
La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, este sábado en Barcelona. EFE/Quique García

efe

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, ha explicado este sábado que es partidaria de extender la baja a padres de niños en cuarentena por covid-19 pero ha señalado que este asunto se está discutiendo aún en el Gobierno y la mesa de diálogo social.

En una rueda de prensa en Barcelona tras reunirse con los secretarios generales de CCOO y UGT en Catalunya, Javier Pacheco y Camil Ros, respectivamente, Díaz ha sido preguntada por la demanda del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, de dar cobertura a los padres que tengan hijos en cuarentena por un caso de coronavirus en el centro escolar.

La ministra ha recordado que compete al Ministerio de Seguridad Social de José Luís Escrivá, pero ha señalado que de momento ya está "resuelta" la baja para trabajadores que se tengan que confinar.

Así que lo que ahora se plantea es ampliarla en el caso de que sean los hijos los que tengan que estar en cuarentena, algo que están "discutiendo" el Gobierno y la mesa de diálogo social, en la que participan los agentes sociales y empresariales.

La ministra ha añadido que "el Ministerio de Trabajo es partidario de extender esta baja a estos supuestos" y ha añadido: "La herramienta está lista y sería sencillo desplegarla".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público