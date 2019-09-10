Un jutge ha absolt els sis regidors de l'Ajuntament de Badalona, acusats de desobediència per haver obert el consistori durant el 12 d'octubre de 2016 en senyal de protesta. La sentència argumenta que els càrrecs públics no estan sotmesos a un calendari laboral, pel que poden exercir les seves funcions qualsevol dia de l'any a qualsevol hora.



La Fiscalia demanava una inhabilitació de 15 mesos i una multa de 4.200 euros per cadascun per haver obert el consistori, després que el jutjat contenciós 14 de Barcelona donés la raó al llavors delegat del Govern espanyol a Catalunya, Enric Millo, i prohibís obrir cap seu local pública als treballadors durant el Dia de la Hispanitat, en considerar que es generava un "perjudici irreparable" per a l'interès general.

Tot i això, els sis representants polítics -José Téllez (Guanyem Badalona), Francesc Duran (Guanyem Badalona), Laia Sabater (Guanyem Badalona), Fàtima Taleb (Guanyem, Badalona), Oriol Lladó (ERC) i Agnès Rotger (ERC)- van decidir obrir les portes del vestíbul i atendre consultes de la ciutadania, ja que consideraven que el 12 d'octubre no hi ha "res a celebrar".



El judici dels regidors va arrencar el dimecres passat amb la declaració dels exregidors al jutjat penal 25 de Barcelona. La sentència encara es pot recórrer a l'Audiència de Barcelona.