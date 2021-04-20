AMNISTIA Més de 150 artistes se sumen a la campanya per l'amnistia

Convocats per Òmnium Cultural, a l'acte hi han assistit personalitats com el director Julio Manrique, l'actriu Sílvia Bel, l'actor Queco Novell, Quim Masferrer o la directora executiva del TNC, Neus Aranda