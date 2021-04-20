barcelona
Més de 150 actors, actrius, productors de teatre, professionals del món de la dansa i altres personalitats de les arts escèniques han demanat l’amnistia per als presos polítics, exiliats i represaliats. Convocats per Òmnium Cultural, i en el marc de la setmana de Sant Jordi, han visibilitzat el seu suport a l'amnistia davant del Teatre Nacional de Catalunya (TNC), juntament amb el vicepresident de l'entitat, Marcel Mauri: "El món de les arts escèniques sempre ha estat a l'avantguarda de la defensa dels drets i les llibertats".
Mauri ha agraït haver "rebut sempre el suport" dels treballadors de la cultura, també pel president de l'entitat i pres polític, Jordi Cuixart: "Avui tot aquest col·lectiu segueix al costat de la societat civil i és un orgull amplificar junts aquest clam per la llibertat i l'amnistia". Entre les personalitats del món cultural hi havia el director de teatre Julio Manrique, l'actriu Sílvia Bel, l'actor Queco Novell, Quim Masferrer, la directora executiva del TNC, Neus Aranda, la directora del Mercat de les Flors, Àngels Margarit, l'artista Tortell Poltrona, o el cantant de Mishima, David Carabén, entre molts d'altres.
Aquest acte també s'emmarca en la campanya de recollida de firmes de l'entitat per donar suport a la llei d'amnistia a través del dret a petició, després que aquesta no aconseguís ni tan sols passar el filtre de la mesa del Congrés dels Diputats amb els vots en contra del PSOE, PP i Vox.
