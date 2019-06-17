L'Audiència de Barcelona reobre quatre investigacions sobre les càrregues de l'1-O

L'Audiència de Barcelona ha ordenat reobrir la investigació per les càrregues de l'1 d'octubre en quatre escoles de la ciutat, després dels recursos presentats per l'Ajuntament, segons ha informat el regidor Marc Serra. Els centres afectats són l'IES Jaume Balmes, el CEIP Víctor Català, el CEIP Marenostrum i el Departament d'Ensenyament, segons ha explicat Serra per les xarxes socials.

🔴Bones notícies. Gràcies als recursos @bcn_ajuntament es reobren 4 escoles arxivades per càrregues #1oct:

▶️IES J. Balmes

▶️CEIP V. Català

▶️CEIP Marenostrum

▶️Dep Ensenyament

En total 39 persones ferides a aquests centres q podran reclamar veritat, justícia i reparació. 1/4 — Marc Serra Solé (@MarcSerraSole) 17 de junio de 2019

"En total, 39 persones ferides en aquests centres podran reclamar la veritat, justícia i reparació", ha afegit Serra, que ha assegurat que l'Audiència Provincial avala la tesi de l'Ajuntament que no es pot arxivar cap cas fins a analitzar la responsabilitat dels encarregats a l'operatiu.



La mateixa Audiència Provincial va ordenar el març reobrir la investigació de les càrregues de l'Escola Trinitat Vella perquè considerava que el jutjat que les investiga, el d'instrucció 7 de Barcelona, no pot acordar el sobreseïment de forma individualitzada de cada centre. Serra confia que en els pròxims dies totes les investigacions sobre escoles "es reobrin", i ha assegurat que el jutge ha acordat incorporar a la causa de Barcelona el testimoni que ja va declarar davant el Tribunal Suprem, el llavors cap superior de Policia Nacional de Catalunya, Sebastián Trapote.



El nou regidor creu que aquesta prova pot ser "determinant per identificar a qui va ordenar carregar de forma indiscriminada contra la ciutadania", i ha recordat que aquest dimarts declararà davant el Judici d'Instrucció 7 tres agents investigats per les càrregues a l'Escola Mediterrània i l'exsecretari d'Estat de Seguretat José Antonio Nieto.