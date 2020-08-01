Bèlgica afegeix Barcelona a la llista de destinacions prohibides pel coronavirus

barcelona
Bèlgica ha prohibit els viatges no essencials a Barcelona. El govern belga ha actualitzat aquest dissabte a la tarda la llista de zones on no s'autoritzen les visites o a les que s'apliquen restriccions i hi ha inclòs la regió de la capital catalana. El dissabte passat Bèlgica ja va prohibir els viatges a Lleida i Osca i va demanar quarantena i test PCR a tots els viatgers que retornessin de Catalunya. Aquest dissabte, a banda de Barcelona, ha inclòs a la llista tot l'Aragó i Navarra. En el cas dels ciutadans belgues que després de visitar durant més de 48 hores aquestes zones tornin al seu país, hauran de fer una quarantena obligatòria i omplir un formulari per especificar els detalls del viatge.
Les altres zones que el servei d'Exteriors belga prohibeix visitar són Mayenne, a França; Leicester, al Regne Unit; la zona del llac Geneva de Suïssa i diverses zones de Romania i Bulgària. A banda d'aquestes zones –qualificades com a vermelles-, hi ha les zones taronges on es permeten els viatges però cal fer o bé quarantena o bé un test a la tornada, o simplement es demana precaució. En aquest cas, s'han inclòs Girona i Tarragona a la llista. Finalment, hi ha les zones verdes, on sí que s'autoritzen els viatges.
