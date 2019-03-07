Público
El cap de Policia l'1-O abaixa el to contra els Mossos: "El seu dispositiu persegueix salvaguardar la seguretat col·lectiva"

En la seva declaració com a testimoni en el judici al 'procés', el comissari jubilat Sebastián Trapote es desmarca de Diego Pérez de los Cobos, coordinador de l'operatiu, i fins i tot del secretari d'Estat de Seguretat, José Antonio Nieto. El primer va acusar els Mossos de col·laborar activament per permetre el referèndum; el segon els va atribuir una actitud passiva.

El cap de la Policia a Catalunya durant l'1-O, Sebastián Trapote, durant la seva arribada aquest dijous, al Tribunal Suprem, per assistir a una nova sessió del judici del 'procés'. EFE/Mariscal

Els seus superiors immediats van disparar amb tot contra els Mossos d'Esquadra i els van acusar de no actuar contra el referèndum de l'1 d'Octubre de 2017, però el comissari jubilat Sebastián Trapote s'ha desmarcat del seu relat, regalant una mica d'oxigen a les defenses.

El que va ser cap de la Policia Nacional l'1-O ha comparegut aquest dijous davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem, responsable de jutjar el procés independentista, i ha rebaixat considerablement el nivell de les acusacions contra els Mossos. Primer davant preguntes de la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal, i després en resposta a l'acusació popular que exerceix el partit ultradretà Vox, Trapote ha assegurat que el dispositiu de la "policia autonòmica catalana" era insuficient, si bé no ha volgut aclarir si estava pensat pel "compliment" o l'"obstrucció" de l'ordre judicial d'impedir el referèndum.

"Fan un dispositiu enfocat a, sobretot, salvaguardar la seguretat col·lectiva, pel que és impossible que amb aquest dispositiu poguessin fer qualsevol mena d'intervenció" dins dels col·legis, afirmava el comissari jubilat. "La seva actitud va ser més aviat passiva", apuntava. També reconeixia que va haver-hi "algun enfrontament puntual" entre agents dels Mossos i de la Policia, i que així consta "a les actes".

