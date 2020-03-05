Catalunya va registrar 2.500 denúncies per agressió o abús sexual durant el 2019, la xifra més alta dels últims cinc anys

Els Mossos d’Esquadra van tramitar 1.531 denúncies per abús i 967 per agressió sexual durant el 2019, la xifra "negra" més alta dels últims cinc anys. Amb aquestes dades a la mà, el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, s'ha preguntat si les dones denuncien "prou". "Jo crec que no, hem d'animar les dones a denunciar, només denunciant nosaltres podrem fer la nostra feina millor", ha apuntat. La distinció entre abús i agressió sexual desapareixerà arran de la nova Llei de llibertat sexual, aprovada aquesta setmana pel Govern espanyol.



Buch ha assegurat que la lluita contra la violència de gènere és una feina que cal fer "entre tots" i ser "transversal". Amb tot, s'ha dirigit al cos de Mossos perquè siguin "els millors en prevenir assetjaments, violacions i assassinats". "Ser els millors en protegir les dones, també a l'hora d'atendre-les o acompanyar-les i detenir els delinqüents", ha dit. "Estic convençut que serem els millors, des de la nostra vessant", ha afegit.



El conseller també ha recordat que des del Govern s'han posat en marxa iniciatives com l'enquesta masclista i de violència sexual, el protocol contra les agressions sexuals en espais d'oci o la creació d'una unitat específica dels Mossos per lluitar contra les agressions sexuals. Les dades s’han donat a conèixer en la inauguració de la Jornada sobre delictes contra la llibertat sexual.

