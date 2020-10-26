Catalunya supera els 2.000 hospitalitzats amb Covid

Un dia més les dades de l'evolució del coronavirus a Catalunya són negatives. Segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, en les darreres 24 hores s'han notificat 4.077 nous casos -el total supera els 200.000- i 25 noves morts -amb un global de 13.819 des de l'esclat de la pandèmia-. A més a més, el risc de rebrot continua disparat i, novament, marca un nou rècord, amb 841 punts, 53 més que en l'anterior comunicat. La velocitat de contagi, o taxa RT, es manté estable en 1,53, un nivell molt elevat ja que significa que cada 100 positius contagien de mitjana 153 persones, de manera que no s'atura l'expansió de l'epidèmia.



Ara bé, la dada que més evidencia l'empitjorament de la situació és que ara mateix a Catalunya hi ha 2.017 persones hospitalitzades amb la malaltia, 132 més que ahir i, sobretot, més del doble de les 876 que hi havia el 8 d'octubre, fa menys de 20 dies. D'aquestes, n'hi ha 347 ingressades a l'UCI, quan el dia 8 eren 160, una xifra que posa de manifest com el sistema hospitalari comença a tensar-se.

La situació és preocupant a totes les comarques de Catalunya i, de fet, ara mateix no n'hi ha cap que tingui un risc de rebrot per sota dels 100 punts, el llindar que indica quan és elevat. De fet, la majoria supera amb escreix els 200, que marca un índex de risc molt alt. El Pallars Jussà, amb 107 punts, és la que presenta un nivell més baix, mentre que n'hi ha deu que superen els 1.000 punts, amb el Moianès (1.976), el Berguedà (1.729) i el Pla de l'Estany (1.673) com a territoris amb un major nivell de risc.



Pel que fa a la taxa Rt, el nivell més baix el trobem també al Pallars Jussà (0,59), mentre que les Garrigues (0,6), la Terra Alta (0,64), la Ribera d'Ebre (0,82) i la Segarra (0,94) també es troben per sota de l'1, el nivell que indica que l'epidèmia va a la baixa, perquè cada cas contagia menys d'una persona. A l'extrem contrari hi ha el Moianès (4,12), el Pallars Sobirà (3,17) i el Berguedà (3,09).