Catalunya tornarà divendres al confinament comarcal

El Govern preveu tornar al confinament comarcal a partir d'aquest divendres, també per a les bombolles de convivència, tal com ja va plantejar el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper. La resolució actual havia d'estar vigent fins divendres a la nit, segons ha pogut saber l'ACN. El canvi de criteri l'ha provocat sobretot l'empitjorament de la pressió assistencial, amb una forta pujada els darrers dies.



El número d'ingressats als hospitals i a les UCI per Covid-19 va en augment: segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, ara mateix a Catalunya hi ha 1.712 pacients Covid als hospitals -un 30% més que el 27 de març- i 458 a les UCI -un 16,8% més respecte el mateix dia-.

A més, les previsions apunten a un empitjorament dels indicadors i a un increment de casos, tenint en compte els efectes que pugui tenir la Setmana Santa. De fet, aquest dimecres ja s'ha notificat un increment de positius, després de dies de xifres més baixes per l'efecte dels festius, quan habitualment hi ha menys diagnòstics. El Procicat es reunirà d'urgència cap a les 14.00 hores i està previst que hi hagi una roda de premsa aquesta tarda per informar sobre els canvis.