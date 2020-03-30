Estàs llegint: Catalunya viu el pitjor dia de l'epidèmia: 262 morts i 2.616 nous casos en les darreres 24 hores

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

emergència pel coronavirus

Catalunya viu el pitjor dia de l'epidèmia: 262 morts i 2.616 nous casos en les darreres 24 hores

En total, des de l'esclat de l'epidèmia el Principat acumula 1.672 persones i 18.773 positius. Ja hi ha hagut gairebé 5.000 altes hospitalàries. 

Woman in a protective face mask walks out of a Hospital Clinic, where a case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed, in Barcelona | reuters
DOna amb una màscara protectora caminant davant de l'Hospital Clínic/ Reuters

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

públic

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes 24 hores s'han registrat 262 morts per coronavirus, la xifra més elevada des de l'inici de l'epidèmia. La dada eleva el total de morts a 1.672 persones. A mes a més, també ha estat el dia amb més positius confirmats, amb un total de 2.616 casos, cosa que eleva el nombre total a 18.773

Com a dada positiva, ja s'han registrat 4.966 altes hospitalàries, mentre que dels malalts actius n'hi ha 1.652 que estan greus. Del total de posistius, 3.007 són professionals sanitaris. Pel que fa a la Conca d'Òdena, la zona més afectada de Catalunya, acumula 67 morts i 586 positius, dels quals 152 són sanitaris.   

Un 84% dels llits de les Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI) a Catalunya ja estan ocupats per pacients amb Covid-19, del total de 1.500 que ja estan disponibles. Així ho ha confirmat la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, que ha recordat que cal fer una reserva de places pels malalts que hi requereixen ingrés per altres motius. "És moltíssim, l'augment ha sigut alt", ha afirmat Vergés, tot i que ha aclarit que aquesta alta ocupació també s'ha pogut donar per les ampliacions progressives durant els últims dies de la capacitat total del sistema assistencial, que han permès arribar al nombre actual de 1.500 llits.

Etiquetas

selección público