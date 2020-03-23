CCOO adverteix del "perill de col·lapse" del sistema públic d'ocupació i reclama més personal

Comissions Obreres (CCOO) ha alertat aquest dilluns en un comunicat del "perill de col·lapse" del Servei Públic d'Ocupació Estatal (SEPE) -que actualment té una plantilla de 7.900 treballadors- i el Fons de Garantia Salarial (FOGASA) -amb 350 empleats a tot l'Estat- per la falta de personal. La representació del sindicat ha reclamat la incorporació "immediata" de 2.500 empleats al SEPE per garantir-ne el bon funcionament. Per la seva banda, FOGASA ha considerat que caldria augmentar el nombre de treballadors fins a 600 per fer front a l'aturada econòmica derivada de les mesures de confinament per contenir el coronavirus.

En aquest sentit, el nombre de treballadors afectats per un Expedient de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO) a Catalunya arran de la crisi del Covid-19, els quals podrien necessitar els recursos del SEPE, ha incrementat en 223.353 des de principis de la setmana passada i ja n'hi ha més de 247.690. En total, 25.160 empreses han presentat fins aquest cap de setmana un ERTO.

La Secció Sindical Estatal de CCOO s'ha dirigit als responsables dels organismes, així com la ministra de Treball, Magdalena Valerio, i els responsables de Funció Pública a l'Administració General de l'Estat per exigir "solucions". El sindicat ha valorat positivament les mesures anunciades pel Govern espanyol per fer front a la crisi del coronavirus, si bé ha alertat de la manca d'efectius. Així mateix, ha reivindicat el SEPE i FOGASA com els "garants" d'un nivell de rendes mínim que impedeixi que bona part de la població entri en claus de "desesperació" per la crisi del coronavirus.



"Seria ridícul comprometre recursos econòmics suficients per donar resposta a les necessitats dels treballadors i empreses, dissenyar nous procediments per al repartiment dels recursos i fracassar a l'hora de gestionar-los per les carències del SEPE", ha manifestat el sindicat.

