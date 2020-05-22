CCOO denuncia que més de 15.000 treballadors en ERTO encara no han cobrat l'atur

CCOO de Catalunya ha denunciat que hi ha més de 15.000 treballadors afectats per un ERTO que encara no han cobrat l'atur. A través d'un comunicat difós aquest divendres, el sindicat ha detallat que "malgrat l'esforç del SEPE i de la contractació de més de 80 assessors suplementaris, no s'està donant cobertura a les reclamacions de molts treballadors, que en alguns casos no han cobrat des del març".



CCOO ha informat que les plantilles d'empreses com EUREST, Vuitton o Roca majoritàriament no han cobrat o han cobrat parcialment. Davant d'això, reclama "més recursos i una millor coordinació entre serveis públics d'ocupació" per agilitzar el cobrament de les prestacions.



El sindicat reconeix que hi ha hagut una clara "millora en l'agilització de les transferències de les prestacions mitjançant el conveni entre el servei públic estatal i les entitats financeres" però critica que "segueix sense solucionar-se la gestió de les reclamacions" de molts treballadors. Cosa que "comporta extrema vulnerabilitat i insolvència per a massa llars treballadores que no demanen un ajut, sinó una prestació per la qual han cotitzat i que els correspon".



CCOO de Catalunya demana més recursos i una millor coordinació entre serveis públics d'ocupació per tal d'atendre les "reclamacions" i "facilitar el cobrament de la prestació al més aviat possible". També ha reclamat que en el cas de les reclamacions col·lectives es contacti amb "les empreses per solucionar amb diligència els errors existents". També vol que es "recuperi l'atenció telefònica", ja que "hi ha molta gent que no pot utilitzar mitjans telemàtics" i que "es contempli la possibilitat de donar prioritat a les bases reguladores baixes" per "anticipar situacions d'insolvència".

