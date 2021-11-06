Centenars de persones protesten a Barcelona contra "l'estafa de la llum" 

Més d'un miler de persones s'ha manifestat aquest dissabte a la tarda pel centre de Barcelona contra el que consideren "l'estafa de la llum", és a dir, l'elevat preu de la factura elèctrica. Convocats per un centenar de col·lectius com associacions i sindicats com l'Aliança contra la Pobresa Energètica, la PAH, el Sindicat de Llogaters o la CGT, han començat la marxa a la plaça de la Universitat i han avançat cap a la plaça de Catalunya i la Via Laietana. Hi han exhibit cartells i pancartes contra l'augment del preu de l'energia i assegurant que es manifesten "per no passar fred a l'hivern".

Gent de totes les edats han denunciat l'augment de la factura elèctrica d'un 44% respecte l'any passat, que veuen un "abús" per part d'un mercat controlat per empreses com Endesa, Iberdrola o Naturgy. De fet, part dels càntics de la protesta han anat adreçats a aquestes companyies, com "Endesa, Iberdrola, esteu robant al poble" o "les elèctriques ens roben i els governs col·laboren".

La protesta exigeix mesures estructurals per reduir i regular els preus de l'electricitat, així com protegir els col·lectius vulnerables, especialment ara que s'apropa l'hivern. Com va explicar Mónica Guiteras, membre de l'Aliança contra la Pobresa Energètica, durant la presentació de la manifestació, "són persones que estan vivint l'escalada dels preus de la llum amb angoixa, sense informació clara, amb un model d'opacitat i amb les decisions clau preses entre despatxos". A més, l'estancament dels salaris i les pensions no permeten fer front als preus del combustible, que han pujat un 23%, o la cistella bàsica d'aliments, que s'ha incrementat un 15%.



Els organitzadors també assenyalen que hi ha entre un 10 i un 15% de la població que viu en situació de pobresa energètica, per això creuen "insuficients" les mesures anunciades pels governs, als quals acusen d'haver "cedit davant l'oligopoli".