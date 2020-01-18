Público
Cinc excursionistes ferits en un accident de muntanya al municipi de Setcases

Un d'ells es troba en estat greu, metre que tres han patit policontusions i un està pendent de valoració mèdica. Una cordada de set persones han patit l'accident en un canal a la muntanya del Gra de Fajol.

Muntanya del Gra de Fajol, al Ripollès. Mendikat

Els bombers treballen en un rescat d'un grup d'excursionistes al terme municipal de Setcases (Ripollès), després que una cordada de set persones patissin un accident en un canal a la muntanya del Gra de Fajol. Els muntanyistes haurien caigut a la Canal Amagada. El cos de bombers informa que hi ha cinc persones ferides de diferent gravetat.

El Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques de la Generalitat ha indicat que, dels cinc ferits, un d'ells està greu, tres es troben en estat lleu per policontusions i un cinquè està pendent de valoració mèdica.

A la zona, hi treballen dos helicòpters, una ambulància i una unitat del grup de Recolzament d'Actuacions Especials (GRAE), el cos de Bombers destinat a salvaments i rescats en el medi natural en llocs de difícil accés. L'avís del sinistre s'ha rebut a les 11.38 h.

