Cinc excursionistes ferits en un accident de muntanya al municipi de Setcases

Els bombers treballen en un rescat d'un grup d'excursionistes al terme municipal de Setcases (Ripollès), després que una cordada de set persones patissin un accident en un canal a la muntanya del Gra de Fajol. Els muntanyistes haurien caigut a la Canal Amagada. El cos de bombers informa que hi ha cinc persones ferides de diferent gravetat.
Unitat #GRAE #bomberscat treballa ara mateix en un accident de muntanya a Setcases: una cordada de 7 persones, que feien una travessa entre Ulldeter i el Gra de Fajol, ha caigut a la Canal Amagada. Segons les primeres informacions hi hauria 5 persones ferides de diferent gravetat— Bombers (@bomberscat) January 18, 2020
El Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques de la Generalitat ha indicat que, dels cinc ferits, un d'ells està greu, tres es troben en estat lleu per policontusions i un cinquè està pendent de valoració mèdica.
A la zona, hi treballen dos helicòpters, una ambulància i una unitat del grup de Recolzament d'Actuacions Especials (GRAE), el cos de Bombers destinat a salvaments i rescats en el medi natural en llocs de difícil accés. L'avís del sinistre s'ha rebut a les 11.38 h.
