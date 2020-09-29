Cinc manifestats detinguts durant les manifestacions dels CDR contra la inhabilitació de Torra

barcelona
Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut cinc persones aquest dilluns al vespre al centre de Barcelona per la seva suposada participació en els aldarulls durant la manifestació dels CDR contra la inhabilitació del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. La mobilització, que va començar als Jardinets de Gràcia, va baixar fins a la Delegació del Govern espanyol a Catalunya, on van llençar caps de porc i petards.
A continuació centenars de manifestants van irrompre al parc de la Ciutadella, que ja estava tancat al públic, i també van llençar objectes contra els antiavalots que protegien el Parlament. Finalment, a la Ronda Sant Pere, alguns manifestants han cremat contenidors. Una sisena persona ha estat arrestada per un requeriment judicial per robatori.
Els centenars de manifestants portaven una pancarta amb el lema "ni un pas enrere, independència" i firmada pels CDR. Van corejar lemes com "Urquinaona, ho tornarem a fer" o "Els carrers seran sempre nostres".
