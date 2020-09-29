Cinc manifestats detinguts durant les manifestacions dels CDR contra la inhabilitació de Torra

Centenars de persones van manifestar-se pel centre de Barcelona, on van llençar caps de porc a la Delegació del Govern espanyol i van cremar algun contenidor al voltant de la plaça d'Urquinaona. Una sisena persona va ser detinguda per requeriment judicial per robatori.