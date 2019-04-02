Público
JUDICI INDEPENDÈNCIA Un comandament policial acusa l'exconsellera Ponsatí i el seu escorta de "liderar" la resistència a un col·legi l'1-O

El comissari cap d'Informació de la Policia Nacional a Catalunya denuncia centenars de comunicacions dels Mossos d'Esquadra documentant els moviments dels agents del cos estatal durant la jornada del referèndum. “Lamento que algú surti lesionat”, afirmava, en relació amb el ferit a l'ull per un tret d'una pilota de goma l'1-O

Cargas 1O EFE

Antidisturbis de la Policía Nacional envolten el col·legi Ramón Llull de Barcelona l'1-O./ EFE

Una consellera de la Generalitat liderant la "resistència" a l'actuació de la Policia Nacional en un col·legi per impedir el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017; una resistència "perfectament organitzada", "amb participació de diferents estaments socials i polítics", i un cos policial, els Mossos d'Esquadra, que hauria seguit els moviments dels policies nacionals durant tot l'1-O, a més de posar-los traves per treballar en aquesta i en altres jornades.

Juan Manuel Quintela, comissari cap d'Informació de la Policia Nacional a Catalunya ha assenyalat aquest dimarts durant el judici al procés català a l'exconsellera d'Educació Clara Ponsatí, exiliada a Escòcia, pel seu paper impulsor d'aquesta "resistència" en un dels centres que es van utilitzar per votar. "Ella va estar liderant la resistència a la Policia", ha afirmat l'alt comandament policial, que ha comparegut com a testimoni davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem.

