Una consellera de la Generalitat liderant la "resistència" a l'actuació de la Policia Nacional en un col·legi per impedir el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017; una resistència "perfectament organitzada", "amb participació de diferents estaments socials i polítics", i un cos policial, els Mossos d'Esquadra, que hauria seguit els moviments dels policies nacionals durant tot l'1-O, a més de posar-los traves per treballar en aquesta i en altres jornades.



Juan Manuel Quintela, comissari cap d'Informació de la Policia Nacional a Catalunya ha assenyalat aquest dimarts durant el judici al procés català a l'exconsellera d'Educació Clara Ponsatí, exiliada a Escòcia, pel seu paper impulsor d'aquesta "resistència" en un dels centres que es van utilitzar per votar. "Ella va estar liderant la resistència a la Policia", ha afirmat l'alt comandament policial, que ha comparegut com a testimoni davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem.

(Hi haurà ampliació)