Concedeixen el tercer grau als activistes cannàbics Albert Tió i Víctor Sagués i continuen reclamant-ne la llibertat

Els dos membres de l’associació cannàbica de Barcelona Airam que estan en presó des de fa quatre mesos per un cultiu per a persones sòcies han rebut el tercer grau. Es tracta del president de la Federació d’Associacions Cannàbiques Autoregulades de Catalunya (Fedcac) i d’Airam, Albert Tió, i del seu exsecretari Victor Segués, que compleixen condemna al centre penitenciari de Lledoners.



Tot i el tercer grau, la Fedcac ha insistit que les condemnes són "del tot injustes i desproporcionades". Ha destacat la lluita als tribunals per evitar l’empresonament i a favor de la regulació de les associacions cannàbiques però ha reconegut que està costant trobar un consens al respecte. L’organització ha criticat el "bloqueig i l’eternització" del procés de regulació i ha reclamat la llibertat dels dos activistes.



En una entrevista a Público, Tió ha explicat la seva experiència a la presó i s'ha definit com un "pres polític", perquè al cap i a la fi ha estat condemnat per defensar una causa política, la regulació de les associacions i el consum de cànnabis. A més a més, més de 20.000 persones han signat la petició d'indult dels activistes, que es va presentar fa més d'un any però que encara no té resposta per part del Govern espanyol.

