Concedeixen el tercer grau als activistes cannàbics Albert Tió i Víctor Sagués i continuen reclamant-ne la llibertat

La Fedcac lamenta el "bloqueig i l’eternització" del procés de regulació de les associacions cannàbiques

L'activista cannàbil Albert Tió al mòdul d'entrada de Lledoners. CEDIDA.

barcelona

Els dos membres de l’associació cannàbica de Barcelona Airam que estan en presó des de fa quatre mesos per un cultiu per a persones sòcies han rebut el tercer grau. Es tracta del president de la Federació d’Associacions Cannàbiques Autoregulades de Catalunya (Fedcac) i d’Airam, Albert Tió, i del seu exsecretari Victor Segués, que compleixen condemna al centre penitenciari de Lledoners.

Tot i el tercer grau, la Fedcac ha insistit que les condemnes són "del tot injustes i desproporcionades". Ha destacat la lluita als tribunals per evitar l’empresonament i a favor de la regulació de les associacions cannàbiques però ha reconegut que està costant trobar un consens al respecte. L’organització ha criticat el "bloqueig i l’eternització" del procés de regulació i ha reclamat la llibertat dels dos activistes.

En una entrevista a Público, Tió ha explicat la seva experiència a la presó i s'ha definit com un "pres polític", perquè al cap i a la fi ha estat condemnat per defensar una causa política, la regulació de les associacions i el consum de cànnabis. A més a més, més de 20.000 persones han signat la petició d'indult dels activistes, que es va presentar fa més d'un any però que encara no té resposta per part del Govern espanyol.

