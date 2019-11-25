A l’espera que les bases d’Esquerra validin o no l’estratègia de negociació del partit, la formació republicana aposta perquè els hipotètics acords que s’assoleixin en la mesa de diàleg -en el cas que s’arribi a constituir- siguin validats pel conjunt de la ciutadania catalana a través d’una consulta. Ho ha proposat el coordinador nacional del partit i vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, en un article a La Vanguardia.



En el text, Aragonès estableix “quatre pilars bàsics” de la mesa de negociació. El primer és que sigui un diàleg “de Govern a Govern”, tal com ja va aclarir dissabte la portaveu d’ERC, Marta Vilalta. El vicepresident i conseller d’Economia parla “d’un diàleg de reconeixement, d’igual a igual”. El segon punt és un “diàleg sincer”, és a dir, “sense condicions”, on cada part “exposi les seves legítimes aspiracions i propostes”. En aquet sentit, les d’ERC serien el referèndum i l’amnistia pels presos polítics i la resta de represaliats en causes vinculades al Procés.



El tercer punt és un “calendari clar”. Sobre la qüestió, Aragonès considera que la primera visibilització de la negociació s’hauria de donar “potser abans de la investidura com a gest inequívoc de compromís” i, finalment, la darrera qüestió és la “garantia compliment”. I és en aquest apartat on especifica la proposta de “sotmetre a la validació del poble català allò que siguem capaços de pactar en aquesta taula. No hi ha res més validador que les urnes”.



Prèviament, el dirigent republicà també detalla que en els propers dies una delegació del partit iniciarà els “contactes formals amb el PSOE”, tal com ja s’ha informat prèviament. La primera fase ha de servir per “acordar les condicions de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez” i si aquesta fructifica voldrà dir que “hem acordat començar a negociar en un mateixa taula entre governs sobre el conflicte”.

