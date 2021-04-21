Estàs llegint: Els hostalers critiquen "l'arbitrarietat" del Govern per compensar la cultura pel tancament comarcal i no la restauració

Els hostalers critiquen "l'arbitrarietat" del Govern per compensar la cultura pel tancament comarcal i no la restauració

Les federacions d'hostaleria diuen que "entenen" l'ajut de 7,2 milions d'euros pel sector cultural però demanen prestacions similars.

Una terrassa d'un bar de Calella de Palafrugell pràcticament buida de clients el diumenge 11 d'abril de 2021. Gerard Vilà / ACN

barcelona

Els hostalers han criticat "l'arbitrarietat" del Govern per crear compensacions econòmiques per al sector cultural pel confinament comarcal i no fer ajuts similars per a l'hostaleria. "Mostrem novament el nostre enuig per l'arbitrarietat en les decisions del Govern, més pendents de la crítica mediàtica per sectors que tenen facilitat en ser-hi presents, que en decidir mesures igualitàries per a tots els sectors afectats i territoris", afirmen la Federació d'Hostaleria de Lleida, la Federació de les Comarques de Girona, la Federació Intercomarcal d'Hostaleria, Restauració i Turisme (FIHRT) i l'Associació d'Empresaris d'Hostaleria de Tarragona (AEHT).

El sector diu que "entén" l'ajut de 7,2 milions d'euros a la cultura, però exigeix mesures similars. "No entenem com el Govern pot aprovar una nova partida de 7,2 milions d'euros per compensar específicament les devolucions d'entrades i cancel·lacions sobtades d'activitat cultural causades pel confinament comarcal, quan el sector de l'hostaleria i la restauració s'ha vist tant o més afectat per aquesta decisió", assenyalen en un comunicat conjunt les quatre federacions d'hostaleria.

El sector lamenta que el Govern els deixa "de banda"

Els hostalers asseguren que entenen i comparteixen les pèrdues de la cultura i la necessitat de compensar-les, però afegeixen: "i el sector de l'hostaleria i la restauració?". "Neveres plenes, treballadors recuperats dels ERTO, ocupació del 100% en els allotjaments, anul·lacions de reserves...es decideix tancar i pel Govern català no hi ha cap mena d'impacte, per aquest sector?", es pregunten.

El sector lamenta "la incompetència" del Govern en la gestió de la pandèmia, "donant ajuts a uns i a d'altres no, pel pes mediàtic dels sectors". A més, els representants critiquen que el Govern els deixa "de banda" i reclamen "compensar a les societats mercantils i civils, autònoms i persones físiques empresàries que realitzen activitats en el sector de l'hostaleria, la restauració i el turisme per aquest tancament sobtat de l'activitat". 

