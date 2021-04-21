Els hostalers han criticat "l'arbitrarietat" del Govern per crear compensacions econòmiques per al sector cultural pel confinament comarcal i no fer ajuts similars per a l'hostaleria. "Mostrem novament el nostre enuig per l'arbitrarietat en les decisions del Govern, més pendents de la crítica mediàtica per sectors que tenen facilitat en ser-hi presents, que en decidir mesures igualitàries per a tots els sectors afectats i territoris", afirmen la Federació d'Hostaleria de Lleida, la Federació de les Comarques de Girona, la Federació Intercomarcal d'Hostaleria, Restauració i Turisme (FIHRT) i l'Associació d'Empresaris d'Hostaleria de Tarragona (AEHT).

El sector diu que "entén" l'ajut de 7,2 milions d'euros a la cultura, però exigeix mesures similars. "No entenem com el Govern pot aprovar una nova partida de 7,2 milions d'euros per compensar específicament les devolucions d'entrades i cancel·lacions sobtades d'activitat cultural causades pel confinament comarcal, quan el sector de l'hostaleria i la restauració s'ha vist tant o més afectat per aquesta decisió", assenyalen en un comunicat conjunt les quatre federacions d'hostaleria.

El sector lamenta que el Govern els deixa "de banda"

Els hostalers asseguren que entenen i comparteixen les pèrdues de la cultura i la necessitat de compensar-les, però afegeixen: "i el sector de l'hostaleria i la restauració?". "Neveres plenes, treballadors recuperats dels ERTO, ocupació del 100% en els allotjaments, anul·lacions de reserves...es decideix tancar i pel Govern català no hi ha cap mena d'impacte, per aquest sector?", es pregunten.



El sector lamenta "la incompetència" del Govern en la gestió de la pandèmia, "donant ajuts a uns i a d'altres no, pel pes mediàtic dels sectors". A més, els representants critiquen que el Govern els deixa "de banda" i reclamen "compensar a les societats mercantils i civils, autònoms i persones físiques empresàries que realitzen activitats en el sector de l'hostaleria, la restauració i el turisme per aquest tancament sobtat de l'activitat".