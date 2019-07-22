El secretari general d'Unidas Podemos ha demanat a Pedro Sánchez que no li ofereixi al seu partit ocupar una posició de "decorat" a l'Executiu, sinó un càrrec "amb competències" que els permeti dur a terme polítiques socials. Iglesias ha retret al líder del PSOE que aquest dilluns hagi demanat l'abstenció tant el PP com a Ciutadans per no repetir les eleccions.



"Quan encara no hem negociat un acord vostè insisteix en demanar-li l'abstenció al PP i Ciutadans, li demano que no la demani també a Vox quan intervingui el senyor Abascal", ha dit el secretari general de Podemos. Iglesias li ha demanat al candidat que "respecti" als 3,7 milions de votants de la seva formació i li ha recordat que no té majoria al Congrés per arribar a La Moncloa sense els seus suports.

"La primera proposta important que ha fet és un pacte d'Estat, però no per blindar les pensions ni per garantir la dignitat dels salaris. Ha proposat un pacte al PP per reformar l'article 99 de la Constitució. Vostè vol reformar el 99 perquè una força amb menys del 30% [dels vots] pugui formar govern sense posar-se d'acord amb ningú. Això va en contra del que han votat els espanyols ", ha insistit Iglesias.



El líder d'Unidas Podemos també li ha recordat a Sánchez que el seu grup va treballar "més que cap altre grup" per tirar endavant la moció de censura que va portar al líder socialista a la Moncloa. "Renunciem als ministeris d'Estat, però necessitem competències i responsabilitats de Govern d'acord amb el nostre pes electoral. Respecteu als 3,7 milions de votants. Només li demanem respecte i reciprocitat", ha defensat Iglesias.



