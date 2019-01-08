Detinguts vuit activistes d'Arran que intentaven fer una acció simbòlica al Tribunal Suprem

Vuit activistes d'Arran, l'organització juvenil de l'esquerra independentista, han estat detinguts aquests migdia davant del Tribunal Suprem, a la plaça Villa de París, acusats de desordres públics per la Policia Nacional. Els fets han passat al voltant de les dues del migdia, quan els joves, que portaven pancartes i pots de pintura, pretenien portar a terme una acció simbòlica "per donar el tret de sortida a la campanya" pels judicis de l'1-O, segons ha informat l'organització en un tuit.
🔴ÚLTIMA HORA🔴 Diverses militants d'@Arran_jovent es troben ara mateix sota custòdia policial a #Madrid. Han estat interceptades mentre duien a terme una acció protesta al Tribunal Suprem.— Arran 🃏 (@Arran_jovent) 8 de gener de 2019
⚠️Atentes a properes convocatòries!⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wskFC13O0K
L'acció, que consistiria en pintar la façana del Suprem i en encadenar-s'hi, no s'ha pogut portar a terme, perquè agents de la Policia Nacional han detingut els activistes. De fet, només s'ha pogut desplegar una pancarta davant les portes del Suprem.
🔴 Davant del Tribunal Superior fèiem una acció simbòlica per donar el tret de sortida a la campanya pels judicis que aviat començaran, però un cop més, la llibertat d'expressió ha estat reprimida. #TombemElRègim 🃏 pic.twitter.com/50ar6LQaKa— Arran 🃏 (@Arran_jovent) 8 de gener de 2019
L'esquerra independentista ja va avançar fa algunes setmanes que portaria a terme una "mobilització" permanent coincidint amb la celebració dels judicis als dirigents independentistes, que d'aquí algunes setmanes arrencaran tant al Tribunal Suprem com al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya. Arran ja ha avançant que en les properes hores farà algun tipus de convocatòria de denúncia de les detencions i de solidaritat amb els joves.
