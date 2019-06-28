Els Bombers avancen en el control del perímetre de l’incendi de la Ribera d’Ebre

Després de tres dies cremant, l’incendi de la Ribera d’Ebre segueix viu. Ara bé, els esforços dels Bombers han aconseguit evitar que el foc creixi i, de fet, el 80% del perímetre -que en total fa uns 50 quilòmetres- es dona per estabilitzat, mentre que encara preocupa especialment la part nord del flanc dret -en direcció a les Garrigues-. Segons ha detallat el conseller de l’Interior, Miquel Buch, en aquesta àrea s’han concentrat bona part de les vint revifalles que s’han registrar durant aquest divendres i que els bombers han pogut controlat. En aquesta àrea l’incendi encara ha crescut. El cap de l’operatiu dels Bombers, David Borrell, ha reconegut que tenen “bones sensacions”, però que encara “ens queda molta feina”.



La jornada ha estat especialment dura com a conseqüència de les elevades temperatures que s’han registrat a la zona, en plena onada de calor. A Vinebre, on hi ha el centre de comandament, per exemple s’ha arribat als 43,5 graus. Juntament amb la Torre de l’Espanyol i Flix és un dels municipis més afectats. En d’altres punts de Catalunya s’han registrat sis petits focs durant aquest divendres, però s’han pogut estabilitzar. La preocupació per aquesta qüestió era molt important, ja que l’incendi -que ha cremat unes 6.000 hectàrees, mes que el total del que s’ha arrasat en els darrers cinc anys a Catalunya- acapara bona part dels equips d’extinció.



Entre d’altres mesures, el conseller Buch ha anunciat un aixecament parcial de la prohibició de sega -es podrà fer de les nou de la nit fins a les onze del matí-. Segons van avançar els Agents Rurals dijous, l’origen de l’incendi seria la combustió d’un femer en una granja de pollastres.



En les tasques d’extinció hi treballen centenars d’efectius de Bombers de la Generalitat, de la Unitat Militar d'Emergències (UME) i de les Brigades de Reforç d'Incendis Forestals (BRIF). Els Mossos d’Esquadra mantenen diverses carreteres tallades.

