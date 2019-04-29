La desfeta electoral del PP després del 28 d'abril no només es reflecteix en la pèrdua de més de la meitat dels seus escons al Congrés i al Senat, aconseguint el pitjor resultat de la seva història en uns comicis generals en obtenir 66 diputats i 56 senadors. La gran pèrdua de confiança dels votants del partit de Pablo Casado es tradueix també en un considerable minvament dels ingressos.



D'aquesta forma, la formació conservadora deixarà de rebre més de deu milions d'euros anuals en concepte de subvencions, perquè obtindrà prop de vuit milions d'euros. Després d'aquest diumenge, els ingressos que rebi per vots i escons no els permetrà pagar ni la meitat del salari dels seus treballadors, que segons els comptes anuals de 2017 ascendiria a 16.937.676,81 euros.



D'acord amb l'ordre del Ministeri d'Hisenda del passat mes de març, cada partit ingressarà 21.167,64 euros per cada escó obtingut en les dues cambres. A aquesta xifra cal sumar 0,81 euros per cada vot en el Congrés i 0,32 per cada vot dels parlamentaris triats al Senat.

En total, segons els càlculs realitzats per Público, el PP obtindria 7.888.394,87 euros, la qual cosa suposaria una pèrdua de més de 10 milions respecte als ingressos anuals de l'última legislatura: més de 18 milions d'euros [1.833.5539,33 euros].



Així mateix, als prop de 17 milions d'euros en despeses en salaris caldria sumar gairebé quatre milions d'euros en concepte de càrregues socials i al voltant de 23 milions d'euros en altres despeses de l'activitat ordinària, com ho són els serveis exteriors i els tributs.



El 2017, els ingressos d'origen públic van aconseguir els 37 milions d'euros, una quantitat que va ascendir fins als gairebé 44 milions d'euros gràcies als ingressos d'origen privat. En aquest any, a més, les despeses van sumar més de 45 milions d'euros.