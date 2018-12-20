Els presos criden a sortir als carrers "massivament" aquest 21-D però amb "una actitud cívica i pacífica" 

Els presos i preses independentistes han enviat aquest dijous una carta per demanar una actitud "cívica" i "pacífica" a les diverses manifestacions convocades aquest 21-D: "Ens voldran provocar, ens voldran enfadats, ens voldrien violents i no ho aconseguiran. La nostra fortalesa també resideix en mantenir, sempre i a tothora, una actitud cívica i pacífica, que desterri i aïlli qualsevol acte incívic o violent", expliquen.



Els presos reivindiquen l'esperit de l'1 d'octubre quan, diuen, "no van aconseguir provocar els ciutadans pacífics": "Allò que va significar la victòria del moviment democràtic de l'1 d'octubre, allò que dignifica la nostra causa, no podem permetre que ningú ho malbarati ara regalant les imatges que no van obtenir l'1 d'octubre", preguen a la carta. Els presos demanen no caure "en cap provocació" i mantenir el tarannà de desobediència pacífica de les anteriors mobilitzacions: "El 21 de desembre, durant el judici que arribarà, davant tota injustícia, fermesa i esperit constructiu, que allí on voldrien veure'ns crispats hi trobin un somriure, el somriure dels que treballen i lluiten per una societat més lliure i justa", demanen.

A més, la carta emfatitza que l'acció policial de l'1 d'octubre va ser "tan greu" que "el mateix PSOE va presentar una moció per reprovar el Govern espanyol i específicament la seva vicepresidenta, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría"; un gest de suavitat cap al govern espanyol en clau política que en comptades ocasions surt de les presons.



Aquest divendres, en resposta a la celebració del consell de ministres a Barcelona, un ampli espectre del moviment independentista ha convocat diverses mobilitzacions crítiques amb el govern de Pedro Sánchez. Les últimes mobilitzacions ciutadanes, especialment aquelles protagonitzades pels CDR, han estat adjectivades com a "violentes" per part dels grups constitucionalistes, però també per un sector de l'independentisme. En especial, el setge al Parlament català d'aquest primer aniversari de l'1 d'octubre, l'aixecament de barreres als peatges o els talls de carretera.



La carta, titulada "Al carrer massivament, determinats, ferms i pacífics", està firmada per Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Carme Forcadell, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Dolors Bassa i Oriol Junqueras.