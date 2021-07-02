Els presos de JxCat es retroben amb Puigdemont a Waterloo

barcelona
El secretari general de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, i els exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Joaquim Forn s'han retrobat aquest divendres amb l'expresident Carles Puigdemont a Waterloo. Els quatre presos indultats de JxCat han viatjat per primera vegada a Bèlgica des que van ser indultats. A la seva arribada, però, no els ha rebut Puigdemont a la porta, sinó l'exconseller de Cultura Lluís Puig.
Al cap d'una estona, Puigdemont, Sànchez, Turull, Rull, Forn i Puig han sortit per fer-se una fotografia conjunta, però no han volgut fer declaracions als mitjans. "Molt emocionant", s'ha limitat a dir Rull preguntat per la trobada. Aquest dimecres, els presos polítics d'ERC es van reunir amb Marta Rovira a Suïssa.
"Aquest sí que és un retrobament de debò!! No pararem fins que el fem junts a Catalunya que és on per justícia pertoca", ha dit Turull en una piulada a Twitter.
