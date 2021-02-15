ERC designa Vilalta, Jové, Sabrià i Vilagrà com a equip negociador i començarà la ronda de contactes per la CUP

barcelona
L’Executiva Nacional d’Esquerra Republicana ha decidit obrir de forma immediata el procés de negociacions. En aquest sentit, una de les primeres decisions ha estat designar les persones que formaran part de l’equip negociador del partit durant els propers dies. Seran la secretària general adjunta, Marta Vilalta, el president del Consell Nacional, Josep Maria Jové, el president del grup parlamentari d’ERC i responsable de comunicació del partit, Sergi Sabrià, i la número 2 dels republicans, Laura Vilagrà. Aquest grup negociador estarà complementat per diferents equips de treball per àmbits temàtics que treballaran en paral·lel.
Es preveu poder tancar les primers trobades en els propers dies. A hores d’ara, però, el coordinador Nacional d’Esquerra Republicana, Pere Aragonès, ja ha fet els primers contactes amb les caps de llista de la CUP, Junts i Comuns.
"El país necessita un Govern fort amb una majoria estable per donar resposta a la crisi actual, reconstruir el país des de la justícia social i caminar cap a la República catalana sobre la base dels consensos d'Amnistia i Autodeterminació", ha afirmat el partit en un comunicat al qual ha tingut accés Públic.
D’altra banda, l’Executiva també ha decidit iniciar la ronda de contactes de les negociacions per la CUP, "que és un actor indispensable i un dels partits que han sortit més reforçat de la cita electoral". Després seguirà amb Junts i els Comuns.
ERC considera que "els resultats han deixat molt clar que la nova etapa ha de ser liderada per l’independentisme d’esquerres, que ha quedat per davant i és majoritari".
