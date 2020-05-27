Experts de la URV identifiquen dos fàrmacs antiinflamatoris que inhibeixen la replicació de la Covid-19

Un estudi del Grup de Recerca en Quimioinformàtica i Nutrició de la Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) ha demostrat que un antiinflamatori d'ús humà i un d'ús veterinari inhibeixen un enzim clau en la replicació i la transcripció del virus responsable de la Covid-19. Es tracta del celecoxib i el carprofen, respectivament. Pels científics, trobar fàrmacs que puguin inhibir la infecció causada pel coronavirus és un pas essencial mentre s'espera la vacuna que pugui frenar-ne definitivament l'expansió.

Els resultats del treball han estat validats per Covid Moonshot, que ha realitzat estudis in vitro dels fàrmacs celecoxib i carprofen. La iniciativa, que té com a objectiu crear un antiviral contra la Covid-19, ha determinat que, "encara que no es tracta d'inhibidors molt potents, tots dos compostos poden ser utilitzats com a punt de partida per dissenyar derivats encara més potents", ha informat la URV en un comunicat aquest dimecres.



L’objectiu de l'estudi ha estat analitzar tècniques computacionals per predir si 6.466 fàrmacs autoritzats per diverses agències de medicaments, tant per a ús humà com veterinari, podien utilitzar-se per inhibir l'enzim M-pro, la proteasa principal del virus. Tot i no tractar-se d'inhibidors molt potents, l'estudi indica que aquests dos medicaments es poden utilitzar com a punt de partida per dissenyar-ne de derivats encara més potents.

L'estudi, els resultats del qual es publicaran aquesta setmana en la revista International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS), ha estat liderat pels investigadors Gerard Pujadas i Santi Garcia-Vallvé, amb la participació dels investigadors Aleix Gimeno, María José Ojeda Montes i Adrià Cereto, els estudiants de doctorat Guillem Macip i Bryan Saldivar i l'estudiant Júlia Mestres, alumna del doble grau en Biotecnologia i en Bioquímica i Biologia Molecular de la URV.

