Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia demana no admetre a tràmit la denúncia del PP contra Torra per usurpació de funcions

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La Fiscalia demana no admetre a tràmit la denúncia del PP contra Torra per usurpació de funcions

Considera que la JEC només l'ha inhabilitat com a diputat i que l'Estatut no indica que sigui necessari ocupar un escó al Parlament per ser president un cop elegit. El PP va interposar una demanda contra el president en considerar que Torra estava exercint funcions que no li pertocaven.

11/02/2020.- El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, preside la reunión semanal del Govern. / EFE - TONI ALBIR
El president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, presideix la reunió setmanal del Govern. / EFE - TONI ALBIR

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

públic

La Fiscalia s'oposa a la denúncia que el Partit Popular va presentar contra el president Quim Torra per usurpació de funcions i demana al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) que no l'admeti a tràmit. Els populars la van presentar al·legant que Torra havia estat inhabilitat com a diputat del Parlament per la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) i que, per tant, estava "exercint il·legalment" el càrrec de president.

El Ministeri Públic argumenta que la JEC no es va pronunciar sobre la condició de president, sinó que únicament el va inhabilitar com a diputat. Recorda que l'Estatut català estableix que s'ha de ser diputat per ser elegit, però que no diu res d'haver-ho de ser durant tota la legislatura. 

El PP afirmava que Torra estava exercint "funcions que no li pertocaven", perjudicant greument "els interessos de tots els catalans i d'Espanya com a nació". A la querella assegurava que aquesta situació estava generant una "falsa aparença de legalitat".

L'AN vol jutjar els mossos que acompanyaven Puigdemont

Aquest divendres també ha transcendit que l'Audiència Nacional vol jutjar per delicte d'encobriment els dos mossos d'Esquadra que acompanyaven Carles Puigdemont a Alemanya, quan va ser detingut el març de 2018. El jutge instructor, Manuel García Castellón, dona deu dies perquè les parts es posicionin i expressin si volen obrir judici oral contra els dos policies.

Tanmateix, ha arxivat la causa contra l'historiador Josep Lluís Alay i el senador de JxCat Josep Maria Matamala, també acompanyants de Puigdemont en aquell moment. Alay i Matamala queden fora del procediment perquè no són funcionaris públics.

Etiquetas

selección público