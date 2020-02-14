La Fiscalia demana no admetre a tràmit la denúncia del PP contra Torra per usurpació de funcions

La Fiscalia s'oposa a la denúncia que el Partit Popular va presentar contra el president Quim Torra per usurpació de funcions i demana al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) que no l'admeti a tràmit. Els populars la van presentar al·legant que Torra havia estat inhabilitat com a diputat del Parlament per la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) i que, per tant, estava "exercint il·legalment" el càrrec de president.

El Ministeri Públic argumenta que la JEC no es va pronunciar sobre la condició de president, sinó que únicament el va inhabilitar com a diputat. Recorda que l'Estatut català estableix que s'ha de ser diputat per ser elegit, però que no diu res d'haver-ho de ser durant tota la legislatura.



El PP afirmava que Torra estava exercint "funcions que no li pertocaven", perjudicant greument "els interessos de tots els catalans i d'Espanya com a nació". A la querella assegurava que aquesta situació estava generant una "falsa aparença de legalitat".



L'AN vol jutjar els mossos que acompanyaven Puigdemont

Aquest divendres també ha transcendit que l'Audiència Nacional vol jutjar per delicte d'encobriment els dos mossos d'Esquadra que acompanyaven Carles Puigdemont a Alemanya, quan va ser detingut el març de 2018. El jutge instructor, Manuel García Castellón, dona deu dies perquè les parts es posicionin i expressin si volen obrir judici oral contra els dos policies.



Tanmateix, ha arxivat la causa contra l'historiador Josep Lluís Alay i el senador de JxCat Josep Maria Matamala, també acompanyants de Puigdemont en aquell moment. Alay i Matamala queden fora del procediment perquè no són funcionaris públics.

