Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia recorre al Suprem el manteniment del tercer grau a Bassa i Forcadell

Público
Público
repressió

La Fiscalia recorre al Suprem el manteniment del tercer grau a Bassa i Forcadell

Considera que s'hauria de suspendre cautelarment fins que el Tribunal Suprem resolgui sobre el fons de la qüestió. La setmana passada, dos jutjats de vigilància penitenciària van mantenir el règim de semillibertat a les dues preses polítiques i als presos de Lledoners.

Jordi Cuixart, Carme Forcadell i Dolors Bassa, durant la primera jornada del judici de l'1-O el 12 de febrer del 2019.
Jordi Cuixart, Carme Forcadell i Dolors Bassa, durant la primera jornada del judici de l'1-O el 12 de febrer del 2019. EFE/Pool

barcelona

La Fiscalia ha presentat un recurs al Tribunal Suprem contra el manteniment cautelar del tercer grau de Dolors Bassa i Carme Forcadell, dictat la setmana passada pel jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 1. Aquest tribunal va decidir rebutjar la petició de la Fiscalia d'aixecar el tercer grau de forma cautelar mentre el Suprem estudia el fons del seu recurs.

En aquest nou recurs, la Fiscalia subratlla que la Llei Orgànica del Poder Judicial estableix que s'ha de suspendre el recurs d'apel·lació en matèria de classificació quan es tracti de condemnats per delictes greus que puguin ser excarcerats. A parer seu, cal "una interpretació extensiva de la llei" per aplicar la normativa del recurs d'apel·lació al cas dels presos polítics. També estudia la situació dels presos de Lledoners, als quals el jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 5 els va mantenir el tercer grau la setmana passada.

En el seu recurs al Suprem, la Fiscalia també argumenta que tota aquesta causa ha posat de manifest la necessitat d'una interpretació de la norma que permeti l'efecte suspensiu en els recursos, i ha recordat que el jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 5 sí que va suspendre cautelarment el tercer grau dels presos de Lledoners a l'estiu, però el número 1 no ho va fer amb Bassa i Forcadell.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 70

selección público