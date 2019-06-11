El Suprem autoritza Forn a assistir al ple de constitució de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona

Joaquim Forn podrà sortir de presó per assistir a la sessió de constitució de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona. El primer de llistes de Junts per Catalunya a Barcelona ha estat autoritzat pel Tribunal Suprem per prendre possessió presencialment del seu càrrec com a regidor al consistori.



L'alt tribunal, però, diu que Forn haurà de tornar al centre penitenciaria d'origen, és a dir, a Soto del Real, "sense ajornament ni dilació". La sessió constitutiva se celebrarà entre el 14 i el 15 de juny, i tot just finalitzada, Forn haurà de fer camí cap a Madrid.



Aquest matí, la Fiscalia ja s'havia mostrat partidària de concedir el permís a Forn, alhora que demanava la seva immediata suspensió després de prendre el càrrec d'acord amb l'article 284 de llei d'Enjudiciament Criminal, tal com ja va fer amb els exdiputats Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Jordi Sànchez i l'exsenador Raül Romeva.



El Suprem encara ha de decidir sobre el cas d'Oriol Junqueras, que hauria de prendre possessió com a eurodiputat al Parlament Europeu el pròxim 2 de juliol. La Fiscalia ja s'ha mostrat contrària al permís, ja que considera que es podrien produir "interferències absolutament desenraonades en l'exercici de la funció jurisdiccional" perquè permetria una "revisió o control sobre l'exercici de la funció jurisdiccional respecte a determinades persones pel fet d'haver estat elegits parlamentaris", en referència a la immunitat que Junqueras aconseguiria si prengués l'acta.

