El Govern decreta el confinament de tot Catalunya

El president del Govern, Quim Torra, ha decretat el confinament de tota Catalunya per protegir la ciutadania davant l'evolució dels contagis de coronavirus. Segons les últimes dades, són de 509, un centenar més que aquest dijous.



Torra ha fet arribar al president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, la petició de tancar les fronteres per evitar les entrades i sortides del país, així com el control de les vies de transport que són de la seva competència.



"No ens podem permetre el col·lapse del sistema sanitari, i per això hem de ser solidaris", ha afirmat Torra. "Demano a tots els ciutadans que evitin fer cap viatge, cap activitat que no sigui absolutament imprescindible", ha afegit Torra, i ha agraït als ciutadans de la Conca d'Òdena "el seu exemple".



Ahir el Govern va anunciar el confinament de quatre municipis de la zona per tal de contenir el brot de coronavirus que s'hi havia originat.



