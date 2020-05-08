Estàs llegint: El Govern espanyol accepta que només el Camp de Tarragona, Terres de l'Ebre i l'Alt Pirineu-Aran passin dilluns a la fase 1

El Govern espanyol accepta que només el Camp de Tarragona, Terres de l'Ebre i l'Alt Pirineu-Aran passin dilluns a la fase 1

La resta de Catalunya seguirà en la fase 0, tal com havia proposat la Generalitat. El Ministeri de Sanitat rebutja que Madrid avanci i la comunitat també continuarà a la fase 0.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparece ante la Comisión de Sanidad en el Congreso de los Diputados, este jueves, en Madrid. EFE/J.J. Guillen
El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Sanitat ha acceptat la proposta de la Generalitat i dilluns passaran a la fase 1 el Camp de Tarragona, Terres de l'Ebre i l'Alt Pirineu-Aran, segons ha pogut saber l'ACN. El Ministeri ha avalat íntegrament la petició del Govern, que aposta, en canvi, per mantenir a la fase 0 les zones més afectades pel coronavirus i amb nuclis de població més grans -Barcelona ciutat, àrea metropolitana sud, àrea metropolitana nord, Catalunya Central, Girona i Lleida-. D'altra banda, ha rebutjat que la Comunitat de Madrid avanci de fase. Segons fonts del govern autonòmic, l'executiu espanyol "avala la capacitat assistencial" de la regió però "s'inclina per esperar a què el sistema de detecció primària estigui més afiançat pel canvi".

