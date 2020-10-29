Estàs llegint: El Govern ultima el confinament municipal de cap de setmana i el tancament de cultura i extraescolars

SEGONA ONADA CORONAVIRUS

El Govern ultima el confinament municipal de cap de setmana i el tancament de cultura i extraescolars

El confinament s'allargaria de les 6h de divendres fins a les 6h de dilluns. Tampoc es podria sortir del territori català. Les mesures s'allargaran un mínim de 15 dies i es manté també el tancament de la restauració. 

Control policial dels Mossos durant el confinament perimetral del Segrià de l'estiu.
Control policial dels Mossos durant el confinament perimetral del Segrià de l'estiu. — ACN

barcelona

acn | públic

El Govern ultima el confinament perimetral municipal de cap de setmana i el tancament de tota activitat cultural i esportiva, així com les extraescolars. Tampoc es permetrien les entrades i sortides del territori català i també es prorrogaria el tancament al públic de bars i restaurants, ha avançat Rac 1 i ha pogut confirmar l'ACN. Això sí, el servei de menjar a domicili es podria prorrogar fins a les 23 hores. Pel que fa al comerç, només podria funcionar el de menys 800 metres quadrats. Es mantindria l'àmbit laboral, amb recomanació de teletreball, i les escoles obertes. En aquest cas, el Procicat també es planteja aprovar algunes recomanacions d'educació a distància que podrien afectar els ensenyaments de batxillerat i FP.

El confinament perimetral municipal de cap de setmana començaria, segons els plans del Govern, a les 6 del matí del divendres, i acabaria a les 6 del matí del dilluns. Totes aquestes mesures duraran 15 dies i després es revisaran per augmentar-les, relaxar-les o bé mantenir-les tal qual.

Ara mateix hi ha una reunió del Procicat per acabar de tancar totes les mesures, i després es trobarà el Govern, on també s'aprovaran ajudes de suport i acompanyament pels àmbits que es veuen afectats per les noves restriccions. L'evolució de la pandèmia els darrers dies és especialment negativa, amb rècords de positius -en diverses jornades s'han superat els 5.000 casos, creixement de morts i, sobretot, un volum d'ingressos als hospitals i a les UCI que ja amenaça de saturar el sistema sanitari. De fet, ara mateix més de la meitat dels llits d'UCI ja estan ocupats per malalts covid.

