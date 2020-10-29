El Govern ultima el confinament municipal de cap de setmana i el tancament de cultura i extraescolars

El Govern ultima el confinament perimetral municipal de cap de setmana i el tancament de tota activitat cultural i esportiva, així com les extraescolars. Tampoc es permetrien les entrades i sortides del territori català i també es prorrogaria el tancament al públic de bars i restaurants, ha avançat Rac 1 i ha pogut confirmar l'ACN. Això sí, el servei de menjar a domicili es podria prorrogar fins a les 23 hores. Pel que fa al comerç, només podria funcionar el de menys 800 metres quadrats. Es mantindria l'àmbit laboral, amb recomanació de teletreball, i les escoles obertes. En aquest cas, el Procicat també es planteja aprovar algunes recomanacions d'educació a distància que podrien afectar els ensenyaments de batxillerat i FP.



El confinament perimetral municipal de cap de setmana començaria, segons els plans del Govern, a les 6 del matí del divendres, i acabaria a les 6 del matí del dilluns. Totes aquestes mesures duraran 15 dies i després es revisaran per augmentar-les, relaxar-les o bé mantenir-les tal qual.



Ara mateix hi ha una reunió del Procicat per acabar de tancar totes les mesures, i després es trobarà el Govern, on també s'aprovaran ajudes de suport i acompanyament pels àmbits que es veuen afectats per les noves restriccions. L'evolució de la pandèmia els darrers dies és especialment negativa, amb rècords de positius -en diverses jornades s'han superat els 5.000 casos, creixement de morts i, sobretot, un volum d'ingressos als hospitals i a les UCI que ja amenaça de saturar el sistema sanitari. De fet, ara mateix més de la meitat dels llits d'UCI ja estan ocupats per malalts covid.

