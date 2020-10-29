Els pacients Covid ja ocupen més de la meitat de les UCI de Catalunya

barcelona
Els ingressos per la Covid-19 segueixen creixent i ja ocupen més de la meitat dels llits disponibles d'UCI, 434 d'un total de 800. Ja són 2.387 les persones hospitalitzades pel coronavirus, 182 més en 24 hores, una xifra que s'ha triplicat respecte a la notificada ahir pel Departament de Salut, quan es van registrar 67 nous ingressos en una jornada.
Els indicadors sobre la transmissió del virus es desacceleren lleument, tot i que els contagis segueixen creixent exponencialment. El risc de rebrot a Catalunya baixa dos punts respecte ahir i se situa en 838. També ha disminuït la velocitat de propagació, l'Rt, que baixa d'1,38 a 1,34 i marca el segon dia de decreixement. Aquesta darrera dada indica que cada 100 positius contagia 134 persones més.
Tot i això, els positius no paren de detectar-se: s'han registrat 5.626 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígen (TA), 1.000 més que els detectats la darrera jornada (4.672 casos). Es tracta d'un nou rècord de casos detectats durant la segona onada i des de l'estiu, sumant un total de 222.571 persones que han passat la Covid-19 a Catalunya des de l'inici de la pandèmia. També s'han informat 78 noves morts, amb un total de 13.974.
