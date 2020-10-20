L'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha advertit aquest dimarts que la Guàrdia Urbana endurirà les mesures per fer complir les normes vinculades a la pandèmia. Per fer-ho, la policia barcelonina ha reforçat el servei en horari nocturn i ha establert un dispositiu específic per fer un control més estricte de festes il·legals i/o botellons. De fet, aquest cap de setmana ha interposat un total de 647 denúncies per fer botellón i ha desallotjat 2.876 persones de la via pública i d’espais privats per incomplir les restriccions sanitàries imposades per la crisis sanitària de la Covid-19. Per detectar aquests esdeveniments, apunta l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, els agents monitoritzen les xarxes socials.

Més enllà dels botellons, la Guàrdia Urbana també ha centrat la seva feina en detectar aquells ciutadans que no compleixen amb el "distància, mans, mascareta". En aquest sentit, el cos policial ha advertit un total 6.911 persones per no portar mascaretes o per fer-ne un mal ús, i n'ha denunciat 336 pel mateix motiu. També ha interposat 281 i 325 denúncies per no mantenir la distància de seguretat i per estar més de sis persones juntes respectivament.

Des de l’1 de setembre i fins el 18 d’octubre, la Guàrdia Urbana ha desallotjat un total de 28.822 persones per incomplir les restriccions sanitàries, unes 630 cada dia, i ha interposat 3.772 denúncies per consum d’alcohol a la via pública, 80 cada dia. Pel que fa a l’ús de la mascareta, la policia barcelonina ha fet un total de 41.995 avisos relacionats amb el compliment del seu ús a l’espai públic i han interposat un total de 1.512 denúncies, 31 diàries.





