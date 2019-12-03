La segona reunió formal entre ERC i el PSOE en el marc de la negociació per a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez com a president espanyol ha servit per “avançar en la reflexió per activar la via política” per resoldre el conflicte polític català. A partir d’aquí, estarien “buscant els instruments necessaris per a la seva canalització”. Així ho han assegurat les dues formacions en un comunicat conjunt, emès aquest vespre. La trobada s’ha celebrat al Congrés dels Diputats i en el text posterior s’assegura que ha permès reafirmar “que hi ha un conflicte polític”, el que suposa la constatació que els socialistes han deixat enrere l’etapa de limitar-se a considerar-lo un “problema de convivència”, com va fer Pedro Sánchez durant la campanya per a les eleccions del 10 de novembre.



Els representants d’ERC han tornat a ser el diputat al Congrés Gabriel Rufián, la secretària general adjunta, Marta Vilalta, i el diputat al Parlament Josep Maria Jové, mentre que els socialistes han estat representats pel secretari d’Organització del PSC, Salvador Illa, el secretari general del PSOE i ministre de Foment en funcions, José Luis Ábalos, i la vicesecretària general i portaveu del partit al Congrés, Adriana Lastra. Més enllà del conflicte polític català, el comunicat assegura que s’ha avançat en temes concrets “en què s'ha pogut constatar que mantenen una sensibilitat social compartida pel que fa a la recuperació de drets civils, laborals i socials”.



La propera reunió es farà el dimarts vinent, dia 10. A més a més, demà els socialistes es reuniran amb representants de Junts per Catalunya, després que la trobada fixada per aquest dimarts s’hagi ajornat com a conseqüència de l’esquinç que s’ha fet Lastra com a conseqüència d’una caiguda al Congrés, si bé després sí que ha pogut anar a l’encontre amb ERC.



Com ha informat prèviament Manuel Sánchez, els punts de partida entre socialistes i republicans segueixen bastant allunyats en la qüestió clau, que és com resoldre el conflicte. Per al PSOE, ara mateix la màxima proposta passaria per una millora de l’autogovern, amb un plantejament final d’una reforma constitucional per millorar l’encaix de Catalunya a l’Estat, mentre que els republicans tenen clar que tard o d’hora s’ha de parlar d’autodeterminació i, per tant, fer possible un referèndum.

