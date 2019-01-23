Joan Subirats serà el número dos de Barcelona en Comú a les eleccions municipals

El politòleg Joan Subirats agafarà el relleu de Gerardo Pisarello com a número dos de Barcelona en Comú a les properes eleccions municipals. Després que l'actual primer tinent d'alcaldia anunciés fa unes setmanes que seria candidat a les eleccions europees, dins la llista de confluència Unidos Podemos Cambiar Europa, aquest dimecres Europa Press ha avançat que Subirats, actual comissionat de Cultura de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, serà l'encarregat de fer tàndem amb Colau en els comicis municipals del proper 26 de maig. La mateixa alcaldessa ho ha confirmat posteriorment en una conferència al Col·legi de Periodistes.



Tot i que no ha tingut mai un càrrec electe, no es pot dir que Subirats (Barcelona, 1951) sigui precisament un nouvingut a la política. De fet, és un dels impulsors de Guanyem, l'embrió de Barcelona en Comú i el grup del que formaven part Colau, Pisarello, Jaume Asens o Gala Pin, entre d'altres pesos pesats de l'actual equip municipal. Militant del PSUC en la seva joventut, Subirats s'ha dedicat sobretot a la carrera acadèmica i ha estat articulista habitual de nombrosos mitjans. Doctorat en Ciències Econòmiques per la UB, Subirats va ser un dels impulsors de l'Equip d'Anàlisi Política de la UAB, sorgit el 1990 i que seria el primer pas del futur Institut de Govern i Polítiques Púbiques (IGOP) https://igop.uab.cat/es/igop-2/, que va dirigir en la seva etapa inicial, entre 2006 i 2009. Actualment exerceix de director del programa de doctorat de l'IGOP.



El novembre de 2017, després de la ruptura del pacte de govern entre Bcomú i el PSC pel suport dels socialistes a l'aplicació del 155 a les institucions catalanes, Subirats va ser nomenat comissionat de Cultura de l'Ajuntament. A l'acte "L'alcaldessa respon", celebrat al Col·legi de Periodista, Colau ha definit Subirats com un "home d'idees, que té idees sobre la ciutat". Sobre la resta de la llista, l'alcaldessa ha apuntat que "amb una llista nova, el lògic és que hi hagi una mica de renovació i una mica de continuïtat".