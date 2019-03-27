Exalts càrrecs d'ERC, investigats a Barcelona en la causa oberta sobre els preparatius de l'1-O, han demanat a la jutge que ordeni a Twitter que identifiqui el perfil anònim amb el nom de Tácito. Ho fan per aclarir si és el tinent coronel de la Guàrdia Civil Daniel Baena, com ja va avançar Público a finals de febrer de 2018. En concret, la petició s'ha fet al jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona. El compte de Tácito a Twitter era @maquiavelo1984. Des d'aquest perfil es van proferir nombrosos comentaris que carregaven contra l'independentisme, a més de polítics i agents dels Mossos que ell investigava.

Aquest guàrdia civil va negar aquest dimarts davant del Tribunal Suprem, que jutja el Procés independentista, haver-se amagat sota el pseudònim Tácito. No obstant això, va ser ell mateix qui va reconèixer la seva doble identitat a aquest diari. Per escoltar la seva confessió íntegra, clica aquí.

Marchena ha denegat els testimonis per aclarir-ho



Daniel Baena, cap de la policia judicial de la Guàrdia Civil de Catalunya que signa la majoria dels atestats l'institut armat en la causa del Procés, va negar aquest dimarts davant l'Alt Tribunal estar darrere d'aquest perfil anònim. "No sóc propietari d'aquest compte", va assegurar el tinent coronel, que va recordar que aquest assumpte va ser "desmentit" en nombroses ocasions, inclòs al Congrés i al Senat.



El president de la sala, Manuel Marchena, ha denegat la petició de les defenses en el judici a la cúpula del Procés per introduir testificals amb l'objectiu d'aclarir si darrere de Tácito hi figura aquest comandament de la Guàrdia Civil. Davant d'aquesta situació, les defenses d'alguns dels imputats d'ERC en la causa per l'1-O oberta a Barcelona han demanat a la jutge que ordeni a Twitter que identifiqui si darrere de Tácito s'hi amagava Baena.