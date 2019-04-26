Un jutjat investiga 23 policies nacionals per les càrregues de l'1-O a col·legis de Girona

El jutjat d'instrucció 2 de Girona investiga 23 policies nacionals per les càrregues de l'1 d'octubre a diversos punts de votació de la ciutat: el col·legi Verd, el Servei Municipal d'Ocupació, el col·legi Dalmau Carles, la biblioteca Ernest Lluch o el col·legi Bruguera, entre d'altres. Alguns dels agents investigats ho estan per actuacions en més d'un centre. Per contra, els agents de la Guàrdia Civil que van carregar als municipis d'Aiguaviva i Sant Julià de Ramis no han pogut estar identificats pel TIP.



A tots ells, se'ls investiga per lesions, danys i tortures, delictes recollits a la querella col·lectiva dels tres ajuntaments dels municipis implicats, que recull 200 denúncies de votants ferits. El jutjat ja va advertir que citaria a tots els agents identificats a declarar a qui els denunciants van poder identificar pel número del TIP. Ara, però, el tribunal ha concretat el nombre d'agents als quals se'ls pot atribuir alguna de les actuacions denunciades.



El jutjat identifica fins a 13 policies nacionals que van carregar contra manifestants a l'escola Verd, entre els quals hi ha un dels policies que, tal com descriu la interlocutòria, van colpejar un votant dient-li "aparta d'aquí catalufo de merda" després de saltar la tanca del col·legi, o de tres més que van agredir un manifestant que "fins i tot estava inconscient". Al Bruguera s'identifiquen fins a cinc policies que segons la interlocutòria, que recull les declaracions dels denunciants, els agents van dir explícitament "a per les dones" i descriu que van "riure-se'n d'elles", van colpejar als genolls, estirar cabells i a una de les votants "li va prémer amb força el pit".

El cas es repeteix a l'institut Dalmau Carles, on van actuar quatre agents dels investigats; un menor d'edat va resultar ferit. A l'Ernest Lluch hi ha només un policia identificat que va donar un cop de porra a l'ull d'un dels votants, així com al Servei Municipal d'Ocupació, on dos agents dels investigats se'ls atribueix cops de porra a l'estómac i l'acció de colpejar el cap d'un votant contra el terra.



La querella dels tres ajuntaments també parla de les accions de la Policia Nacional al centre cívic de Pedret i al col·legi Taialà, on el jutjat assegura que les parts "no han pogut identificar concretament cap dels suposats autors dels fets denunciats". El mateix passa amb els guàrdies civils que van actuar a Sant Julià de Ramis i a Aiguaviva, on l'operatiu policial va arribar a llançar gas pebre.