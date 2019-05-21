El jutjat número 13 comença a embargar els béns dels processats per l'organització de l'1-O

El jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona, que investiga el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, ha començat a embargar els béns de 17 dels processats, tots aquells als que investiga per malversació. L'import que requereix el tribunal és de 5,8 milions d'euros per l'organització de la votació. Un cop s'ha conegut la notícia, s'han començat a fer crides a a aportar fons a la caixa de solidaritat amb els afectats. Un dels que ho ha fet és el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, que ha fet l'avís per les seves xarxes socials:

El jutjat número 13 acaba d’embargar els béns als processats per l’1 d’octubre. Disset famílies embargades per la fòbia de l’Estat a les urnes. Ara, més que mai, ens necessiten. Omplim la caixa de solidaritat! https://t.co/5jmTBMlQVv pic.twitter.com/og3CfJm9to — Roger Torrent 🎗 (@rogertorrent) 21 de mayo de 2019

Entre els embargats hi ha antics alts càrrecs del Govern com l'exsecretari de Difusió de la Generalitat Antoni Molons, l'exsecretari general de presidència Joaquim Nin, l'exsecretari general del Diplocat Albert Royo o l'exdirector de la representació de la Generalitat davant la UE Amadeu Altafaj, entre d'altres.



El passat 8 de maig ja es va fer l'entrega de 3,7 milions d'euros per cobrir part de la fiança dels 5,8 milions exigits mitjançant la caixa de solidaritat. Tal com avançava el diari VIlaweb, en aquesta ocasió la fiança és "personal" i, per tant, no la podran dipositar de cop les entitats independentistes que sí que havien assumit altres pagaments, com l'ANC.



El jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona va tancar la investigació prèvia el passat abril, processant un total de 30 peresones: 17 per malversació, 17 per desobediència, 3 per revelació de secrets, 3 per falsedat documental i 4 per prevaricació. Fa pocs dies, la Fiscalia va demanar processar també per organització criminal membres del Govern i de la CCMA.