El jutjat 13 processa 30 alts càrrecs del Govern per l'organització de l'1-O, però no hi veu rebel·lió ni sedició

El jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona ha finalitzat la seva investigació sobre el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017. En paral·lel al judici al Procés que té el Tribunal Suprem com a escenari, aquest tribunal ha trobat indicis de diversos delictes, però no de rebel·lió o sedició. El saldo total de processats és de 30 investigats: 17 per malversació, 17 per desobediència, 3 per revelació de secrets, 3 per falsedat documental i 4 per prevaricació.



Es tracten, en la seva majoria, de càrrecs intermedis del Govern de Carles Puigdemont. La magistrada Alejandra Gil, en substitució del difunt Juan Antonio Ramírez Sunyer, demana als acusats per malversació una fiança conjunta i immediata de 5.803.068 euros per responsabilitat civil, la quantitat que estima que es va gastar durant la celebració del referèndum.



A la llista dels processats, no hi consten ni el jutge i exsenador d'ERC Santi Vidal, amb qui va començar la investigació, ni Carles Viver i Pi-Sunyer, que va ser president del Consell Assessor per a la Transició Nacional. Tampoc el diputat d'ERC Lluís Salvadó, en ser aforat. En total, el tribunal deixa al marge un total de quinze persones.



Sí que hi són en qualitat de processats l'exsecretari general del Diplocat Albert Royo; l'exdirector de la representació de la Generalitat davant la UE Amadeu Altafaj l'exsecretari de Difusió d'Atenció Ciutadana Antoni Molons; el secretari general de la Presidència, Joaquim Nin, o el secretari general de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Josep Ginesta, entre d'altres. També han estat processats persones de l'àmbit privat, com el directiu de l'empresa Unipost Pablo Raventós, la directora de serveis de T-Systems, Rosa Maria Rodríguez, o el director del setmanari El Vallenc, Francesc Fabregas.



Altres institucions incloses en la causa són els mitjans de comunicació públics, amb els processaments de la presidenta de la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), Núria Llorach; el director de TV3, Vicent Sanchis i el director de Catalunya Ràdio, Saül Gordillo.



