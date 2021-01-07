L'assalt al Capitoli dels EUA dels seguidors de Trump deixa almenys quatre morts

Quatre persones han mort aquest dimecres i almenys 14 policies van resultar ferits durant l'assalt al Capitoli dels EUA, van assegurar a última hora d'aquest dimecres les autoritats locals, que van informar a més d'almenys 52 detencions per part de la policia.



Les autoritats de Washington havien informat inicialment de la mort d'una dona, que va morir com a conseqüència de trets de la policia del Capitoli, però després van actualitzar aquesta xifra.

Tres persones més, que no van identificar, van morir com a conseqüència de "urgències mèdiques" que van patir a les instal·lacions del Capitoli, va dir el cap de la Policia Metropolitana de Washington, Robert Contee, en una roda de premsa nocturna. Contee no va donar més detalls sobre aquestes morts i ha afegit que 14 agents de policia van resultar ferits durant els incidents al Capitoli, dos d'ells de manera "greu".

Pròrroga de quinze dies de l'estat d'emergència

Les autoritats han detingut el menys a 52 persones tant al Capitoli com en altres racons de la capital nord-americana, de les quals unes 30 van ser arrestades per violacions del toc de queda que va imposar l'alcaldessa de Washington a partir de les 18.00 hores (23.00 GMT ).



Muriel Bowser ha estés durant quinze dies més l'estat d'emergència pública a la capital, fins després de la investidura del president electe, Joe Biden, prevista per al 20 de gener. Contee va assegurar a més que les autoritats van trobar i van desactivar dues bombes casolanes en els voltants de les seus dels comitès nacionals (secretariats) dels partits demòcrata i republicà (DNC i RNC, respectivament).

També van trobar un vehicle en la zona del Capitoli on hi havia un rifle i fins a deu còctels Molotov, ha informat la cadena CNN. L'assalt al Congrés es va produir quan les dues cambres celebraven una sessió per corroborar la victòria electoral de Joe Biden a les eleccions de novembre passat. Sessió que s'ha reiniciat tot seguit que les forces de seguretat han controlat el perímetre i han desallotjat els assaltants i manifestants. Amb el reinici de la sessió de ratificació de Biden com a president electe els congressistes han volgut fer un acte de força i reafirmació democràtica front al que el propi Biden ha qualificat com una "insurrecció".