L'empresa que acomiadi un treballador en els sis mesos després d'un ERTO haurà de tornar les exoneracions de tota la plantilla

barcelona
La Direcció General de Treball del Govern espanyol ha fet un aclariment que deixa clar que l'empresa que acomiadi un empleat en els sis mesos després d'un ERTO haurà de tornar les exoneracions de la Seguretat Social de tota la plantilla que hagi estat inclosa en l'expedient. A més, hauran de pagar recàrrecs i interessos de demora, segons el document que ha enviat a la direcció general d'Inspecció de Treball, avançat per l'Ara. En un comunicat, Pimec ha considerat "abusiu" i "desproporcionat" aquest criteri. La patronal creu que l'afectació hauria de ser només "cas a cas", i no per a la totalitat de la plantilla.
La patronal defensa la importància de preservar els llocs de treball i, especialment, les empreses que han pogut accedir a les mesures de regulació temporal i bonificació. En aquest sentit, anuncia que inicia les accions per defensar "els interessos de les petites i mitjanes empreses de Catalunya", on es podrien perdre "molts més llocs de treball" dels que es pretenia preservar.
Així mateix, en tractar-se d'una interpretació tècnica, Pimec farà la proposta de modificació legislativa als ministeris afectats perquè amb la "màxima urgència" i per la via d'un reial decret llei, es puguin "donar les directrius" per a una interpretació raonable.
