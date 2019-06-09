ERC s'assegura l'alcaldia de Lleida amb el suport del Comú de Lleida

El Comú de Lleida ha anunciat aquest diumenge que donarà suport a la investidura de l'alcaldable d'ERC, Miquel Pueyo, pel que el candidat té confirmada la majoria necessària per ser investit alcalde. La portaveu del Comú, Laura Berges, ha explicat que el votaran com alcalde de Lleida per "les coincidències de programa" i després de les negociacions que han mantingut amb ERC.
"Volem expressar la nostra confiança a una opció progressista", ha apuntat Berges, que aposta per un "govern del canvi" a la ciutat, després de molts anys de govern del PSC.
Berges ha assenyalat que no descarta entrar a un govern tripartit amb ERC i JxLleida si donen garanties que es prioritzaran els drets socials. Fonts de JxLleida han explicat que prefereixen un govern a tres tot i que també accedirien a un govern de coalició amb ERC.
