Mariàngela Vilallonga substitueix Laura Borràs com a consellera de Cultura

Quatre dies després que s'anunciés que l'alcaldessa de la Garriga, Meritxell Budó, rellevarà Elsa Artadi com a consellera de la Presidència i portaveu el Govern, s'ha oficialitzat que Mariàngela Vilallonga substituirà Laura Borràs al capdavant del Departament de Cultura. Vilallonga, fins ara vicepresidenta segona de l'Institut d'Estudis Catalans (IEC), va néixer a Girona el 1952, és doctora en Filologia Clàssica i catedràtica de Llatí a la Universitat de Girona. En el camp de la investigació, destaquen els seus projectes sobre els humanistes a la corona d'Aragó, als segles XV i XVI. Però també els estudis sobre l'obra de Mercè Rodoreda.



Els dos relleus al Govern de Torra que s'han formalitzat aquesta setmana són conseqüència del pas d'Artadi a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, com a número dos de la candidatura de Junts per Catalunya que encapçala l'exconseller i pres polític Joaquim Forn, i del de Borràs al Congrés dels Diputats, també com a segona, en aquesta d'una llista liderada per Jordi Sànchez.

Amb un ampli currículum acadèmic, Vilallonga té una nul·la experiència en política institucional. El seu serà el quart nom que encapçalarà Cultura en tot just dos anys, després de Sant Vila, Lluís Puig i la ja esmentada Laura Borràs. Vilallonga va rebre la Creu de Sant Jordi l'abril de 2016. Autora de més d’una dotzena d'obres, ha estat membre del Consell de les Arts i la Cultura de Girona (2008-2011), presidenta del Consell Assessor de la Xarxa CRUSCAT (2010-2015), membre del Comitè Organitzador de les Commemoracions (2011-2013), membre del Consell Escolar de Catalunya (2011-2015) i membre del Consell Social de Cultura (2014-2015).

