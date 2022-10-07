Newsletters

Estàs llegint: La militància de Junts decideix que el partit surti del Govern

Público
Público

La militància de Junts decideix que el partit surti del Govern

El 'no' a seguir a l'executiu d'Aragonès s'ha imposat amb el 55,73%, més de 13 punts per sobre dels obtinguts per mantenir-se a la Generalitat. La consulta ha tingut una participació de gairebé el 80% dels afiliats

El secretario general de Junts, Jordi Turull, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras la reunión de la Ejecutiva, a 3 de octubre de 2022, en Barcelona, Catalunya (España)
El secretari general de Junts, Jordi Turull, en una roda de premsa d'aquesta setmana.   Toni Albir / EFE

barcelona

Junts per Catalunya sortirà del Govern. Després de gairebé un any i mig, l'Executiu presidit per Pere Aragonès perd un dels dos socis, de manera que Esquerra governarà en solitari. Així ho ha decidit la militància juntaire, que ha avalat de manera clara l'opció de deixar la Generalitat en una consulta interna que ha estat marcada per una elevada participació, del 79,18% dels afiliats (5.119). En concret, el 55,73% dels votants (2.853) han optat pel "no" a seguir al Govern, mentre que el 42,39% (2.170) s'han decantat pel "sí" i l'1,88% ha votat en blanc. 

HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ

Etiquetas

selección público