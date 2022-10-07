La militància de Junts decideix que el partit surti del Govern

Junts per Catalunya sortirà del Govern. Després de gairebé un any i mig, l'Executiu presidit per Pere Aragonès perd un dels dos socis, de manera que Esquerra governarà en solitari. Així ho ha decidit la militància juntaire, que ha avalat de manera clara l'opció de deixar la Generalitat en una consulta interna que ha estat marcada per una elevada participació, del 79,18% dels afiliats (5.119). En concret, el 55,73% dels votants (2.853) han optat pel "no" a seguir al Govern, mentre que el 42,39% (2.170) s'han decantat pel "sí" i l'1,88% ha votat en blanc.



HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ