Només tres comarques catalanes no presenten un risc alt de rebrot

Un dia més, empitjoren les dades de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya. Segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, el risc de rebrot s'eleva a 362 punts (24 més que ahir), mentre que la taxa de propagació (Rt) creix fins l'1,37 (ahir era d'1,33). Fa dues setmanes, el risc de rebrot al Principat era de 182, mentre que la Rt estava per sota de l'1 (0,96). Aquesta evolució negativa explica que s'estiguin prenent noves restriccions, com el probable tancament de bars i restaurants o la suspensió de tot l'esport no professional, entre d'altres.



A més a més, s'han confirmat 1.510 nous casos per PCR i 23 nous morts, de manera que el balanç de víctimes des de l'esclat de l'epidèmia puja a 13.536. El risc de rebrot se situa en un nivell que no s'assolia des de finals de març i ara mateix totes les regions sanitàries presenten un risc alt, és a dir per damunt dels 100 punts. Si el focus es posa a nivell comarcal, només tres de les 42 comarques catalanes no tenen ara mateix un risc elevat de rebrot, mentre que únicament sis presenten una taxa de reproducció inferior a l'1.

En concret, les tres comarques sense un risc de rebrot de la pandèmia elevat són l'Alta Ribagorça -sense cap positiu en les darreres tres setmanes-, el Pallars Sobirà (amb 43 punts) i el Moianès, que amb 98 punts es troba al llindar. En canvi, les que tenen un risc més elevat són les Garrigues (1943), Osona (981), la Segarra (939), el Baix Ebre (580), l'Alt Urgell (572) i la Conca de Barberà (519).



Pel que fa a la velocitat de transmissió -o taxa Rt-, les sis comarques que estan per sota de l'1 són també l'Alta Ribagorça (0), el Pallars Sobirà (0,86), el Moianès (0,89), a més de l'Aran (0,69), la Cerdanya (0,8) i la Noguera (0,92). A l'altre extrem hi ha les Garrigues (3,13), el Pallars Jussà (3,1), la Conca de Barberà (3,01), el Ripollès (2,17), Bages (2,05) i l'Alt Urgell (2,04).



A nivell local, Manlleu és el municipi català amb més risc de rebrot, amb 1.532,74. En segona posició hi ha Vic, amb 1.289,87, i en tercera Tortosa, amb 918,02. En paral·lel, les tres localitats amb major velocitat de contagi són Vilafranca del Penedès (3,49), Molins de Rei (3,24) i Valls (2,79).

