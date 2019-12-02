Público
Homofòbia Denuncien una agressió homòfoba per part d'un grup d'extrema dreta a Sant Boi de Llobregat

Un grup de 15 homes va atacar a la sortida d'un bar nocturn dos joves homosexuals la nit de dissabte. Un dels agredits va ser atès a un hospital.

Fotografia d'arxiu d'una manifestació pels drets del col·lectiu LGTBI.

Nova denúncia per una agressió homòfoba. Una parella gai ha denunciat una agressió d'un grup de 15 homes d'extrema dreta. Els fets van succeir dissabte a la nit a Sant Boi de Llobregat i, a causa de l'atac, un d'ells va necessitar atenció mèdica a un hospital. L'organització Jovent Republicà, de la qual n'és membre un dels dos agredits, ha denunciat els fets en un comunicat: "Aquest dissabte hem pogut comprovar com l'extrema dreta feixista i homòfoba encara es passeja amb total impunitat pels carrers de Sant Boi", diu el text.

Segons Jovent Republicà, els agressors van fugir corrents després de l'atac i encara no se'ls ha reconegut, però la parella ja ha denunciat els fets. A la condemna de l'agressió s'hi ha sumat l'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia, que ha mostrat el seu suport a la parella de joves mitjançant les xarxes socials.

