Nova denúncia per una agressió homòfoba. Una parella gai ha denunciat una agressió d'un grup de 15 homes d'extrema dreta. Els fets van succeir dissabte a la nit a Sant Boi de Llobregat i, a causa de l'atac, un d'ells va necessitar atenció mèdica a un hospital. L'organització Jovent Republicà, de la qual n'és membre un dels dos agredits, ha denunciat els fets en un comunicat: "Aquest dissabte hem pogut comprovar com l'extrema dreta feixista i homòfoba encara es passeja amb total impunitat pels carrers de Sant Boi", diu el text.
Segons Jovent Republicà, els agressors van fugir corrents després de l'atac i encara no se'ls ha reconegut, però la parella ja ha denunciat els fets. A la condemna de l'agressió s'hi ha sumat l'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia, que ha mostrat el seu suport a la parella de joves mitjançant les xarxes socials.
L'@OCL_H condemnem greu agressió homòfoba i feixista a joves #LGTBI a Sant Boi. Els agressors d'extrema dreta i que actuen en grup han apallissat els nois que han necessitat atenció hospitalària. Un dels joves agredit és militant @JoventRepublica . Tot el nostre suport víctimes . pic.twitter.com/fNWYODlAJQ— Observatori contra l'Homofòbia (@OCL_H) December 1, 2019
