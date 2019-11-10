Com era de preveure, la participació a les eleccions espanyoles d'aquest diumenge està per sota de les que es van celebrar el 28 d'abril. Al conjunt de l'Estat, fins a les 14h havien acudit a votar el 37,93% dels electors, el que suposa gairebé 3,6 punts menys que mig any. A Catalunya la caiguda és inferior, tot i que queda per sota de les xifres rècord de participació dels passats comicis. En total, la partcipació és del 40,6%, el que significa 2,9 punts menys que el 28 d'abril.
Per províncies, on menys cau l'assistència a les urnes és a Barcelona, amb 2,6 punts menys, arriba al 40,9%; seguit de Girona (40,3%), on cau 3,3 punts. A Lleida la caiguda és de 4,1 punts -la participació és del 37,8%-, mentre que a Tarragona la caiguda se situa en 4,5, per un total del 40,2%.
Tot i que encara és d'hora per treure conclusions, la primera sensació és que la mobilització és menor en zones de majoria independentista. A Barcelona ciutat la caiguda de la participació és de només 1,5 punts i la xifra d'assistents és del 40,2%. Puja al districtes de les Corts (0,35 punts), mentre que la caiguda és especialment important a Ciutat Vella (-4,8), Horta-Guinardó (-2,9) i Gràcia (-2,3). A més a més, la caiguda a les urnes a l'Hospitalet (-2,7), Badalona (-2,0), Sant Boi de Llobregat (-2,6) o Sabadell (-2,3) és inferior a ciutats amb més votants sobiranistes, com Sant Cugat (-3,4), Vic (-3,8), Manresa (-5,0) o Vilafranca del Penedès (-3,4).
A Girona cau més a la capital (-3,2) i Olot (-3,5) que no pas a Lloret (-2,4) i Blanes (-2,7), mentre que a Tarragona la baixada de participació també és inferior a la capital (-3,8), que no pas a Reus (-4,9), Valls (-4,5), Tortosa (-4,8) o Amposta (-6,1).
