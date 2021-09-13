BARCELONA
Diversos alcaldes del PDeCAT han registrat les sigles de Junts abans de les eleccions municipals. Segons ha avançat l'Ara i ha pogut confirmar l'ACN, els alcaldes han registrat la marca local per evitar que es pugui presentar una llista alternativa amb el mateix nom. De fet, el registre del nom s'ha fet al marge de la direcció.
El moviment arriba en ple debat al PDeCAT sobre quina estratègia seguir als comicis del 2023, si presentar-se en solitari com a PDeCAT o bé buscar pactes puntuals amb Junts a cada municipi. També existeix la possibilitat d'una aliança amb Lliures, la Lliga Democràtica, Convergents i el PNC, que fa mesos que treballen en un pacte per poder presentar-se sota un mateix paraigües.
Des del PDeCAT asseguren que el seu objectiu és presentar el màxim de candidatures al territori. Tot i que des d'un inici aspiraven a un acord global amb Junts per poder presentar-se conjuntament, des de JxCat han descartat aquesta opció.
Els darrers mesos diversos alcaldes del territori han optat per registrar ja el nom de Junts per a les eleccions, de manera que eviten que es presenti una llista amb el mateix nom. Segons ha informat l'Ara, alguns dels alcaldes que han registrat les marques locals són el de Martorell, Xavier Fonollosa; el de Vilafranca del Penedès, Pere Regull; Jaume Dulsat, de Lloret de Mar; Marc Castells, d'Igualada; Josep Llopart, de Piera; i el líder del grup municipal de Figueres, Jordi Masquef, entre altres.
